Cricket-England all out for 294 as Marsh takes five wickets

England were bowled out for 294 in the first innings of the fifth Ashes test at the Oval on Friday, with Australia's Mitchell Marsh claiming his first test five-wicket haul to end the host's chances of building a high score. Jos Buttler added just six runs to his overnight score before being bowled out on 70 by Australia's Pat Cummins, the top wicket-taker of the series so far.

Medium-pacer Marsh then completed his maiden five-wicket haul in test cricket by bowling out Jack Leach for 21, leaving Stuart Broad stranded at the other end without scoring. Australia are bidding to secure a 3-1 series victory after retaining the Ashes by winning the fourth test at Old Trafford, meaning England would at best only be able to draw the series 2-2.

