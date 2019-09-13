International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Cricket-England all out for 294 as Marsh takes five wickets

Reuters London
Updated: 13-09-2019 16:18 IST
Cricket-England all out for 294 as Marsh takes five wickets

Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

England were bowled out for 294 in the first innings of the fifth Ashes test at the Oval on Friday, with Australia's Mitchell Marsh claiming his first test five-wicket haul to end the host's chances of building a high score. Jos Buttler added just six runs to his overnight score before being bowled out on 70 by Australia's Pat Cummins, the top wicket-taker of the series so far.

Medium-pacer Marsh then completed his maiden five-wicket haul in test cricket by bowling out Jack Leach for 21, leaving Stuart Broad stranded at the other end without scoring. Australia are bidding to secure a 3-1 series victory after retaining the Ashes by winning the fourth test at Old Trafford, meaning England would at best only be able to draw the series 2-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019