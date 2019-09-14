The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of fifth Ashes Test.

*Report of Pro Kabaddi League. *Lashya Sen in the final of Belgian International Badminton Championship.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-IND-PREVIEW Captain Kohli and a few youngsters begin World T20 preparation

By Kushan Sarkar Dharamsala, Sep 14 (PTI) Virat Kohli will be venturing into the unknown with a clean slate, where a few seasoned hands will be backing a group of immensely talented youngsters, in his quest for World T20 title which begins with a three-match bilateral series against South Africa here on Sunday.

SPO-IND-KOHLI

Kohli on Dhoni's future: He cares for Indian cricket and is on the same page with us By Kushan Sarkar

Dharamsala, Sep 14 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always put the interest of Indian cricket in mind and is "on the same page" with the team management as far as his international future is concerned, skipper Virat Kohli said on Saturday.

SPO-IND-U19 India beat Bangladesh by five runs to lift U-19 Asia Cup title

Colombo, Sep 14 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar returned with a five-wicket haul to help India clinch the U-19 Asia Cup title with a thrilling five-run win over Bangladesh in a low-scoring final here on Saturday.

SPO-KOHLI-DHONI-TWEET Kohli on Dhoni picture tweet: A lesson for me how wrong things are interpreted

Dharamsala, Sep 14 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli has learned "his lesson" the hard way after an innocuous tweet of his sparked rumors of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international retirement in a social media frenzy.

SPO-BANGAR-ROHIT Rohit's success as Test opener can help India chase down targets: Bangar

New Delhi, Sept 14 (PTI) Rohit Sharma needs to "maintain his individuality" as a Test opener and his success in the longest format can help India successfully chase down big targets, said former assistant coach Sanjay Bangar.

SPO-WREST-WORLD Dismal start by India's Greco-Roman wrestlers at Worlds

By Amanpreet Singh Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 14 (PTI) In a dismal start for India, none of the four Greco-Roman wrestlers in action could win a round on the opening day of the World Championships, here.

SPO-IND-MILLER

I will support De Kock in any role he wants me to David Miller By Kushan Sarkar

Dharamsala, Sep 14 (PTI) Quinton de Kock possesses an "incredible cricket brain", feels senior batsman David Miller, who is ready to perform "any role" that the new South African white-ball skipper wants him to.

SPO-TT-IND Sathiyan, Sharath and Manika to lead 10-member Indian team in Asian TT C'ships

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The trio of G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will spearhead India's challenge at the Asian Table Tennis Championships starting from Sunday in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

SPO-WREST-IND-MOOD India's contrasting training camps at World Championships

By Amanpreet Singh Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 14 (PTI) Navjot Kaur is running at such a blistering speed that she does not need to dodge the defenders as she easily nets the ball while Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik are debating a rough push.

SPO-GYM-MINISTRY

Sport Ministry writes to FIG to allow IOA to select gymnasts for World C'ship New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has written a letter to International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to allow the committee headed by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to select the country's team for next month's World Championship in Artistic Gymnastics.

SPO-BAD-SOURABH

Sourabh seals final spot at Vietnam Open badminton Ho Chi Minh City, Sep 14 (PTI) India's Sourabh Verma outwitted Japan's Minoru Koga in straight games to progress to the men's singles finals of the USD 75,000 Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 here on Saturday.

