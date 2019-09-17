The following are the top/expected stories at 2140 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-IND-PREVIEW

Pressure mounts on Pant as India look to draw first blood By Bharat Sharma

Mohali, Sep 17 (PTI) Rishabh Pant's form would be an important sub-plot when India look to seize the advantage against South Africa in the second T20 International here on Wednesday after a washout in Dharamsala effectively made the series a two-match affair.

SPO-BCCI-ACU-INTERVIEW BCCI ACU chief calls for match-fixing law, legalised betting to contain corruption

By Bharat Sharma Mohali, Sep 17 (PTI) The BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday suggested a match-fixing law, besides legalisation of betting, to tackle corruption in Indian cricket.

SPO-WREST-LD IND

Vinesh beaten by defending champion Mukaida, to fight for bronze By Amanpreet Singh

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Sep 17 (PTI) Vinesh Phogat was pushed out of the title race by reigning champion Mayu Mukaida of Japan but one of India's biggest hopes remained in bronze medal hunt in the 53kg category at the World Wrestling Championship here on Tuesday.

SPO-BOX-WORLD-4THLD-IND Boxing: Four Indians march into World Championship quarters

Ekaterinburg (Russia), Sep 17 (PTI) The Indian juggernaut seemed unstoppable as four boxers, including Asian champion Amit Panghal (52kg), advanced to the quarterfinals with impressive victories to round off an all-win outing at the World Men's Championships here on Tuesday.

SPO-IND-RATHOUR-ROHIT Rohit too good a player to not be playing all formats: Rathour

By Bharat Sharma Mohali, Sep 17 (PTI) Newly appointed India batting coach Vikram Rahtour feels Rohit Sharma is "too good a player" to not be playing in all three formats and backed him to do well as a Test opener in all conditions.

SPO-IND-A

Gill shines again, India A reach 233/3 at stumps Mysuru, Sep 17 (PTI) Shubman Gill shone again with a fine 92 as India A reached 233 for three by the end of first day's play in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A here on Tuesday.

SPO-IND-QUINTON

Not sure how captaincy will affect me as a cricketer: Quinton de Kock Mohali, Sep 17 (PTI) Newly-appointed South African T20 captain Quinton de Kock on Tuesday said the additional responsibility could be a double-edged sword but he is not thinking too much about it.

SPO-GYM-NANDI

Dipa is down but not out, insists coach Nandi By Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Sept 17 (PTI) Star India gymnast Dipa Karmakar has just not yet given up on her dreams of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, insists long-time coach Bishweshwar Nandi, after his ward failed to recover in time for next month's World Artistic Gymnastics Championship.

SPO-BAD-LD IND Satwik-Ashwini notch up stunning opening round win at China Open

Changzhou (China), Sept 17 (PTI) India's mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa stunned Indonesia's world no 7 combination of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti in the opening round of the China Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

SPO-LIFT-WORLD World Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai eyes Olympic berth

Pattaya, Sep 17 (PTI) Former champion Mirabai Chanu will look to repeat her 2017 gold-medal winning feat and seal an Olympic spot when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the World Weightlifting Championship, starting here on Wednesday.

SPO-TT-IND Indian men's TT team beat Singapore to remain in champions division in Asia

Yogyakarta (Indonesia), Sep 17 (PTI) The Indian men's team beat Singapore 3-0 in the 5-8 classification match in the ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships to remain in the champions division of the continental event here on Tuesday.

SPO-SHOOT-TRIALS Shri Nivetha wins Natl Shooting trials, WC winner Deswal finishes 4th

New Delhi, Sept 17 (PTI) Shri Nivetha of Tamil Nadu won the women's 10M Air Pistol shooting 239.7 at the National Shooting Trials T7 on Tuesday where Rio World Cup gold medallist Yashaswini Deswal finished out of medal bracket.

