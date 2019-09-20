New Zealand announces U19 squad for Bangladesh series

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Thursday announced 18-man U19 squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh. The Kiwis will play five one-dayers at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln over three weeks starting from September 29 and will conclude on October 13.

The U19 team head coach Paul Wiseman said he, along with assistants Graeme Aldridge and Adam Miles, had a strong talent pool from which to choose, making an extremely tough selection process. "The U19s program is very much about development, so we are looking to give as many players as possible a taste of international cricket," Wiseman said.

"The upcoming matches against Bangladesh are an important series and a chance for meaningful, competitive cricket. Our U19 players are looking forward to a big season, culminating in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup early next year in South Africa," he added. The New Zealand U19s will tour South Africa to play Zimbabwe, India and South Africa in one-day games in early January before the pinnacle event of the year, the ICC U19 World Cup, which is also scheduled in South Africa.

The U19 squad for Bangladesh: Conor Ansell, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, William Clark, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Ryan Jackson, Fergus Lellman, Jock McKenzie, Rhys Mariu, Ben Pomare, Tim Pringle, Quinn Sunde, Jesse Tashkoff, Devan Vishvaka, Ollie White, and Thomas Zohrab. (ANI)

