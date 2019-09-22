Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, Sept 22

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Brown says he's done with NFL in Twitter rant

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown said he won't play in the NFL again in a Sunday morning tweet. FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-BROWN, Field Level Media

- - Report: Bridgewater to start for Saints

Teddy Bridgewater will start at quarterback on Sunday for the New Orleans Saints, ESPN reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-BRIDGEWATER-STARTER, Field Level Media

- - Report: Roethlisberger won't need Tommy John surgery

Ben Roethlisberger’s right elbow injury doesn’t require Tommy John surgery, and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback should be ready for the 2020 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-ROETHLISBERGER-SURGERY, Field Level Media

- - Report: Redskins TE Reed might not play again

The latest concussion for Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed could be a career-ender, ESPN reported on Sunday, citing league sources. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-REED, Field Level Media

- - WEEK 3 game coverage:

Atlanta at Indianapolis 1 p.m. Baltimore at Kansas City 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Buffalo 1 p.m. Denver at Green Bay 1 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia 1 p.m. Miami at Dallas 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England 1 p.m. Oakland at Minnesota 1 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Seattle 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco 4:25 p.m. L.A. Rams at Cleveland 8:20 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, Monday night, 8:20 p.m. - -

NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:15 p.m. ET, Field Level Media - -

NFL roundup Capsule recaps of all games, moved throughout the day

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ROUNDUP, expect multiple version, Field Level Media - - - -

NCAAF Oklahoma K Sutherland arrested on intoxication charge

Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland was arrested Saturday on a public intoxication charge. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-OKLA-SUTHERLAND-ARREST, Field Level Media

- - - - Reports: Florida State QB Blackman suffers sprained MCL

Florida State quarterback James Blackman suffered a sprained MCL and bone bruise in his left knee during the Seminoles' victory Saturday, according to multiple reports. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-FSU-BLACKMAN, Field Level Media

- - NCAA notebook

Wrapping up the day in college football news and notes. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:15 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - - - MLB

Ex-pitcher Langston remains in hospital after heart issue Los Angeles Angels radio analyst Mark Langston remained in a Houston hospital Sunday morning following a heart-related emergency.

BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-LANGSTON, Field Level Media - -

Red Sox LHP Price to have cyst removal surgery Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price will undergo surgery to remove a cyst on his pitching wrist on Thursday, manager Alex Cora said Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-PRICE-SURGERY, Field Level Media - -

Sunday MLB coverage: Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

- - MLB roundup

Capsule recaps of all games Sunday, combined in a single story. BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP, expect multiple version, Field Level Media

- - - - TENNIS

WTA roundup Coverage of WTA action in Seoul, South Korea; Osaka, Japan; Wuhan, China.

TENNIS-WTA, Field Level Media - -

ATP roundup Coverage of ATP action in St. Petersburg, Russia; Metz, France.

TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF Sanderson Farms Championship, fourth round

Coverage of the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship. GOLF-PGA-SANDERSON, Field Level Media

- - - - HOCKEY

Penguins ink first-rounder Poulin to deal The Pittsburgh Penguins signed rookie forward Sam Poulin to a three-year, entry-level deal, the team announced on Sunday.

HOCKEY-NHL-PIT-POULIN, Field Level Media - - - -

BASKETBALL WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals, G3: Washington at Las Vegas, 5 p.m. Semifinals, G3: Connecticut at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

- - - - SOCCER

MLS Sunday's game coverage

Minnesota United at Portland Timbers, 4 p.m. New York City FC at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia Union at N.Y. Red Bulls, 6 p.m. Seattle Sounders at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

- - - - ESPORTS

(Select clients. Contact sales for more information) Fortnite Champions Series - - - -

