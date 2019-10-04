Sports News Roundup: Nadal pulls out of Shanghai Masters; Marquez back on track in Thailand

Nadal pulls out of Shanghai Masters with wrist injury

Rafa Nadal has pulled out of the Shanghai Masters due to a wrist injury that cut short his participation in last month's Laver Cup, the world number two said on Friday. The 33-year-old, who claimed his 19th Grand Slam title at this year's U.S. Open, said that he had not had enough time to practice sufficiently due to inflammation in his left wrist.

Motorcycling: Marquez back on track in Thailand after huge crash

Honda's MotoGP leader Marc Marquez had a huge crash and was taken to hospital on Friday before returning to set quick laps in practice for what promises to be a title-deciding Thai Grand Prix. The Spaniard, 98 points clear of closest rival Andrea Dovizioso with five races remaining and a sixth title beckoning, ended the day's second session at the Chang International circuit sixth fastest.

Soccer: Iranian women snap up tickets for World Cup qualifier

Iranian women have snapped up tickets for Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Cambodia in Tehran after they were released for sale via a website. Iranian authorities had assured world governing body FIFA that women would be allowed to attend the game and have set aside sections of the stadium for women.

Djokovic blasts past Pouille into Tokyo semi-finals

World number one Novak Djokovic continued his dominant form in Tokyo to storm past Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-1 6-2 and into the semi-finals of the Japan Open Tennis Championships on Friday. Serbian Djokovic has served with ruthless efficiency in his previous two matches and more of the same was on display as the 32-year-old fired eight aces and won 82% of points on his first serve to swat aside fifth seed Pouille in 50 minutes.

Healthy Koepka falls behind at Shriners

Brooks Koepka is healthy again but his game was ailing as he shot a mediocre one-under-par 70 in his first start of the new PGA Tour season at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Thursday. A day after revealing he had undergone stem cell treatment on a troublesome left knee, Koepka was far from his best at TPC Summerlin, trailing early Canadian leader Nick Taylor by seven strokes.

NHL roundup: Lightning win eighth straight home opener

Reigning NHL scoring leader Nikita Kucherov tallied a goal and an assist, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 35 saves to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a season-opening 5-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Winners of last year's Presidents' Trophy in a 62-16-4 season, Tampa Bay never trailed and pulled away by scoring three times in the third period for their eighth straight win in a home opener.

Barty through to Beijing semis, Osaka ends Andreescu's win streak

World number one Ash Barty battled back from a set down to beat Czech Republic's seventh seed Petra Kvitova 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals of the China Open in Beijing on Friday. French Open champion Barty, who had been beaten twice by Kvitova in Australia earlier this year, fired nine aces and converted three of six break points to win the encounter. Thiem tames Murray to reach China Open semis

Top seed Dominic Thiem held off a spirited display from Britain's Andy Murray in a 6-2 7-6(3) victory to reach the China Open semi-finals in Beijing on Friday. Austrian Thiem was off to a flying start as he broke serve in a 14-point opening game, and did so again to move 4-2 up before closing out the first set.

FIFA and WHO team up to promote healthy stadiums, fans

Soccer's world governing body FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) agreed on Friday to work together to ensure tobacco-free environments at stadiums and to promote healthy lifestyles through football. The United Nations agency will also provide advice to FIFA regarding healthy diets, food safety, mass gatherings and the risks associated with alcohol.

Kipchoge selects 41-member pacing squad for sub-two-hour marathon attempt

Kenyan world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has finalized a 41-member pacing squad for his second attempt to break the two-hour barrier for the marathon in Vienna, event organizers INEOS said on Friday. Among the final batch of 14 athletes announced for the event in Vienna on Oct. 12, 10 are competing at the world athletics championships in Doha.

