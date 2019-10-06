Rugby-Dominant All Blacks justify record 1-1000 odds

Double-defending champions New Zealand lined up to face Namibia in what bookmakers rated the biggest mismatch in rugby history on Sunday - and duly justified the 1,000-1 ON odds by hammering the African part-timers 71-9.

New Zealand went into the Pool B game having never lost in the group stages and unbeaten since the 2007 quarter-finals, while Namibia had never won a Rugby World Cup match in 21 attempts - their last victory over a Tier One nation coming when they beat a touring Ireland side in 1991. Both streaks were duly extended by one on Sunday, though the bookies might have been a tad nervous as the All Blacks led only 10-9 after 35 minutes.

The flood-gates opened after that, with New Zealand scoring 11 tries in all, though with Namibia far from embarrassed after a spirited display. "That price of 1,000-1 ON is the shortest we have ever offered at the start of a rugby match," said a spokesman for British bookmaker William Hill. "This is Manchester City v the local pub team, but as we know with David and Goliath, stranger things have happened."

William Hill said they took a total of 66 pounds in bets on Namibia but did have to pay out to one punter, who backed New Zealand to the tune of 50,000 euros.

