FIFA bans Ugandan official over 2014 WCup ticket resales

Zurich, Oct 10 (AP) FIFA has banned the president of Uganda's soccer federation for two months over the resale of tickets for the 2014 World Cup. FIFA says its ethics judges ratified a plea bargain by Moses Magogo, an elected member of the Confederation of African Football executive committee. He also agreed to pay a 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,075) fine.

Magogo was alleged to have profited from rule-breaking resales among an allocation of 177 tickets FIFA thought were for fans in Uganda. A formal complaint in Uganda alleged tickets for games in Brazil were sold by "American and South African agents." Magogo joined CAF's ruling panel in 2017 when co-opted by its newly elected president, Ahmad of Madagascar.

The Ugandan official was elected to a four-year term in July during the FIFA investigation. (AP) APA APA

