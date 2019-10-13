International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Gymnastics-Nagornyy claims vault gold as Russia raise the roof in Stuttgart

Reuters
Updated: 13-10-2019 17:41 IST
Gymnastics-Nagornyy claims vault gold as Russia raise the roof in Stuttgart

Nikita Nagornyy won the individual vault final for his third gold medal at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart, while team mate Artur Dalaloyan ensured a one-two Russian finish on Sunday. Nagornyy nailed his first Dragulescu vault with a smooth landing to score 14.966 -- beating Dalaloyan by a slim margin of 0.033, while Ukraine's Igor Radivilov took the bronze medal.

The Russian men have enjoyed a memorable week in Stuttgart, winning their first-ever team gold on Wednesday, before Nagornyy collected the all-around title two days later. Romanian Marian Dragulescu, who won four world titles on the vault in 2001, 2005, 2006 and 2009, missed out on a podium finish after struggling to maintain his balance in his second vault attempt.

The 38-year-old, who qualified for his fifth Olympic appearance this week, finished fourth with 14.624.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019