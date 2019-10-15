International Development News
UEFA opens probe into Bulgarian racism against England

PTI Lausanne
Updated: 15-10-2019 22:52 IST
UEFA have launched disciplinary proceedings against Bulgaria after racist chanting from their fans during their Euro 2020 qualifier defeat by England, the governing body announced on Tuesday. In a statement, UEFA said that they were investigating racist behaviour, the throwing of objects and the disruption of the national anthem after the match in Sofia had to be halted twice after monkey noises and Nazi salutes from a section of the home support.

England won the Group A match 6-0.

COUNTRY : Switzerland
