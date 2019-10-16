Official match ball of EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series launched

Sportswear giant adidas and Electronic Arts launched the official match ball for the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series on The Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup. The digital ball features a bold red and black cross design on a white base, as well as the FUT Champions shield.

The official match ball will debut on pitch during a competitive event at the FUT Champions Cup Stage I in November. adidas is the official partner for the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series. The EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series is a season-long competition taking place in the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Ultimate Team game mode.

Players build a squad over the course of a season and qualify to compete in tournaments in order to earn EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series Ranking Points and advance to future live events. Top performers throughout the season can subsequently earn a spot in the season-ending event, the FIFA eWorld Cup.

