Premier League launches BAME advisory group

London, Oct 18 (AFP) The Premier League has launched an advisory panel to give a platform for black, Asian and minority ethnic players and managers to voice their opinions. Doncaster manager Darren Moore will lead the eight-person group of past and present players and managers, including former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi.

It comes as the Premier League steps up its No Room For Racism campaign after another season marred by the problem. England players endured monkey chants and apparent Nazi salutes from Bulgaria fans during their Euro 2020 qualifying win in Sofia on Monday.

The match was stopped twice as England players made their feelings known to UEFA officials before the tie was eventually completed. Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are among several players who faced racist jibes last season.

Ameobi told the BBC that the situation in England is "a million miles away" from the racism seen in Bulgaria but added that there was still work to be done. "What we see when things like this happen is they are pinch points where we can really get around the issue and do something about it," he said.

"It is great the Premier League are taking the initiative now. It is about time we all come together and look at tackling this." (AFP) AH AH

