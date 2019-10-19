Rugby-All Blacks batter Ireland 46-14 to reach World Cup semis

New Zealand will face England in next Saturday's Rugby World Cup semi-finals after the All Blacks pummelled a flat Ireland 46-14 in Saturday's last-eight clash in Tokyo.

The three-times champions had lost two of their last three matches against the Irish, but Saturday's performance better reflected the All Black's overall record against the men in green which now stands at 29 wins to two defeats, with one match drawn. After a tight opening 10 minutes, New Zealand flexed their peerless rugby muscles after which the result was never in doubt. The All Blacks ended with seven tries, the first two from scrumhalf Aaron Smith.

Certainly England will provide a better test for the holders, having earlier thrashed Australia 40-16 in the first quarter-final in Oita. Holders Japan face South Africa, and Wales meet France in the remaining quarters on Sunday.

