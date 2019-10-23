India's first-ever Level 3 AFC goalkeeping course kicks off in

Some of the country's top former goalkeepers are taking part in India's first-ever Level 3 Asian Football Confederation goalkeeping course being conducted at Bangalore Football Stadium. They include Tanumoy Bose who had also led and played for Bengal and Railways besides donning the colours of the three Kolkota giants East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammeden Sporting.

The week-long course which started on Monday is being held by AFC instructor Jasim Mohammed Al Harbi, a former player and ex-coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, theKarnataka State Football Association (KSFA) said. Other top coaches who have passed their Level Two and are now hoping to clear Level 3 include Utpal Mukherjee fromWest Bengal, Mihir Milind Sawant, Raghuvir Pravin Khanolkarand Manish Ramesh Kajania (all Maharashatra), Mukesh Kumar andSandeep Singh (Chandigarh), Parashuram Salwadi, SebastianAntonio Noronha and Felix D'Souza (Goa), Fysal KongadanBappi and Feroz Sheriff from Kerala.

Other participants include Sapam Premkanta Singh andLourembam Ronibala Chanu (Manipur), ChandrasekarRamakrishnan (Tamil Nadu), Rajat Guha (New Delhi) andMohammed Zakeer Hussain (Andhra Pradesh), a KSFA statementsaid..

