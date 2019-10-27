Islanders' Martin, Kuhnhackl out 4-6 weeks

New York Islanders forwards Matt Martin and Tom Kuhnhackl are expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks with lower-body injuries, the team announced Sunday. Martin and Kuhnhackl sustained their respective injuries in New York's 4-2 road victory against the Ottawa Senators on Friday.

The 30-year-old Martin scored and set up a goal vs. the Senators to boost his point total to three (two goals, one assist) in seven games this season. Kuhnhackl exited Friday's game in the first period after he slid awkwardly into the boards while jostling for the puck with Ottawa defenseman Dylan DeMelo.

The 27-year-old Kuhnhackl has yet to record a point in six games this season. The Islanders carry a six-game winning streak into Sunday's contest against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

-- Field Level Media

