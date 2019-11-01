International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-South Korea to host inaugural Asian women's Club Championship

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:12 IST
Soccer-South Korea to host inaugural Asian women's Club Championship

South Korea will host the inaugural Asian Women's Club Championship, the Asian Football Confederation announced on Friday, with the tournament featuring four of the leading female club sides from within the region. Nippon TV Beleza from Japan, China's Jiangsu Suning and Melbourne Victory of Australia will join Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels in the tournament, which will be played on a round-robin basis from Nov. 26 to 30.

"Women's football has always been an integral area of development for the AFC and the remarkable success of our teams underlines the incredible strides Asia continues to make in women's football globally," AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa said in a statement. "Competitions is one of the major drivers of development and the Women's Club Championship reinforces our commitment to further strengthen the foundations for the women's game in Asia to scale even greater heights."

While the men's game in Asia often lags behind the leading nations in Europe and South America, the continent is one of the leaders on the female side of the sport. Japan won the Women's World Cup in 2011 with China having previously reached the final in 1999, while teams from the east of the continent have also won titles at the FIFA U17 and U20 Women's World Cup.

Melbourne Victory, the current W-League Premiers, will kick off the tournament when they face Incheon, who have won the WK League in each of the last six seasons, on Nov. 26, with Jiangsu and Nippon TV Beleza meeting later the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Top Indian players in fray at KPIT-MSLTA Challenger

Indias top singles players, including Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan will compete at the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger, which will be held in Pune from November 11. The announcement was made by Maharashtra State Lawn Tenn...

Russia accuses NATO of stirring up tensions over Ukraine -TASS

Russias foreign ministry accused NATO on Friday of fuelling tensions over Ukraine and said the alliances military support for the country was creating divisions inside it, the TASS news agency reported.On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Je...

IIT Delhi Launches Global Alumni Endowment Fund

Commitment of Rs 250 Cr by founder alumni during the launch Announces launch of Each One Teach One initiative invites alumni, wealthy individuals and corporates to be a part NEW DELHI, Nov. 1, 2019 PRNewswire -- Honble President of India...

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content: sources.

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019