International Development News
Development News Edition

Islanders down Lightning for 8th straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 07:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 07:15 IST
Islanders down Lightning for 8th straight win
Image Credit: pixabay

Captain Anders Lee collected a goal and two assists as the New York Islanders recorded their eighth straight win, a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Uniondale, N.Y. Derick Brassard scored in his fourth straight game and joined Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey with a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who last won eight in a row in a single season in 1989-90. Defenseman Ryan Pulock also tallied, and Thomas Greiss finished with 33 saves in the victory.

Yanni Gourde and defenseman Ryan McDonagh scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside 21 shots for the Lightning, who have dropped three of their past four (1-2-1). Pulock's blast from just inside the blue line sailed between the legs of Tampa Bay defenseman Luke Witkowski and past a screened Vasilevskiy to give New York a 2-1 lead at 11:33 of the second period.

The Islanders doubled the advantage with 7:19 remaining in the third period after Bailey's one-timer from the right circle capped a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Lee and Barzal. Lee joined Bailey by netting his fifth goal just 1:46 later, as he backhanded a shot off Vasilevskiy and into the net to stake New York to a 4-1 lead.

McDonagh's wrist shot from the point beat Greiss with 1:57 remaining in the third period to trim the deficit, but Brassard sealed the win by scoring into an empty net with 36 seconds to go. Barzal put his slick skating ability on display en route to opening the scoring at 4:48 of the second period.

The 22-year-old breezed into the offensive zone and wired a backhand shot that was sticked aside by Vasilevskiy. Barzal immediately regained control of the puck, skated in from the left-wing boards and wristed a shot that handcuffed the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, with the puck slowly trickling over the goal line. Barzal has scored all of his team-leading six goals in his past seven games.

Tampa Bay answered just under three minutes later. Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk entered the offensive zone before he fed Gourde, whose sharp-angle backhand shot from deep in the right circle caromed off Greiss and into the net. The goal was Gourde's second of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

Dr Reddy's Q2 net jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,093 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Islanders down Lightning for 8th straight win

Captain Anders Lee collected a goal and two assists as the New York Islanders recorded their eighth straight win, a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday in Uniondale, N.Y. Derick Brassard scored in his fourth straight game and...

Vietnam says human traffickers must be strictly dealt with

Vietnam said on Saturday that human traffickers must be strictly dealt with as the Southeast Asian country was informed that several of its citizens were among the 39 people who died in a truck container in Britain last week. The Vietnamese...

UPDATE 1-Athletics-Record-busting shoes loom large in marathon debate

A shoe debate is raging ahead of Sundays New York City Marathon after high-tech sneakers played starring roles in two of the biggest distance-running achievements this year. Eliud Kipchoges sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna and Brigid Kosgeis...

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to easy win over Magic

Milwaukees Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a double-double and the visiting Bucks used a big first half to breeze past the Magic 123-91 in Orlando on Friday night. The Bucks took full control of their first meeting with the Magic this season ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019