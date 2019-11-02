International Development News
Mahmudullah: T20 series good opportunity for younger players

Ahead of the first T20I against India, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said that it is a good opportunity for the younger players to prove themselves.

Mahmudullah. Image Credit: ANI
Mahmudullah. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the first T20I against India, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said that it is a good opportunity for the younger players to prove themselves. "We are much more focused on playing tomorrow and trying to win the game. Probably it would be a proper opportunity for younger guys to show up and stand up for the Bangladesh team," Mahmudullah told reporters in the pre-match conference.

"I have full faith in our youngsters. I am sure they will give their best. When you play international cricket, the pressure is always there. I am happy that Al-Amin has made a comeback into the side. I am hopeful of a good performance against India," he added. Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital and its adjoining regions continues to remain in the 'hazardous category' with the pollution level hovering near 400. Due to rising pollution levels, the Delhi government has announced the closure of schools till November 5 and banned all construction activities. "Public health emergency" has been declared as well.

Talking about pollution, the Bangla skipper said that players are trying to adapt to the conditions. "When we first came here, there was a bit of smog. The players have practised for the last three days and they are trying to adapt to the conditions. It is not within our control, we just need to focus on the game. Everyone is healthy," Mahmudullah said.

"The pitch has a little grass on it. I think it would be suitable for the batsmen. The onus will be on the batting lineup to score big runs to give our bowlers a chance of winning the match. We have nothing to lose, but have everything to gain," he added. Bangladesh batting needs to be consistent so that they can give their bowlers some runs to defend.

"We have to be much more consistent in our batting. Putting up a big score every now and then so that we can give enough runs to the bowlers to prove themselves. We have a very good, experienced bowling side. It is an opportunity for us to show our performance on this tour," Mahmudullah said. Bangladesh T20I Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Al Amin Hossain.

The first T20I between Indian and Bangladesh will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday, November 3. (ANI)

Also Read: Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque appointed as Bangladesh captains as Hasan banned

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

