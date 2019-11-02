International Development News
Development News Edition

Government to launch football league for women next month: Rijiju

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 21:34 IST
Government to launch football league for women next month: Rijiju
Image Credit:

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the government will launch a football league for women next month, aiming to take the sport to the masses. "We are going to launch women football league, most probably next month. We are ready with the format and it will be one of the most extensive football programs in the country and it will be in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development," Rijiju told reporters here.

He was speaking after unveiling the official emblem of next year's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, to be hosted by India. "We are ready and we are going to launch it. And you are going to see that it will be a huge movement in India, not just a tournament. We have to raise the level of football in India and we have to be aggressive. I am clear in that if we are not aggressive, we won't be able to push through," the minister said.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel and chief women's football officer of FIFA, Sarai Bareman were present on the occasion. Rijiju said the Indian women's team has better prospects of making it to the main football World Cup as compared to the men due to higher ranking.

"In this one year's time, we would be generating enough enthusiasm among people to make this World Cup one of the most successful and memorable. Personally I have two objectives – one is to make this event the most successful and second to take that as an opportunity to create football culture in India." "When I speak about creating a sports culture in India, we cannot overlook football. Being the most popular sport on this planet, football has to be a priority. Football culture is being developed now, but what we require is to take it to a new level," he added.

Rijiju also said that he has urged FIFA to look at more venues for hosting matches. "For me, football is the No. 1 sport in the country, not in the context of commercial success and winning international championships, but it can be played by all. In my area of northeast, football is a religion.

"As the sports minister of India, I assure full support to the World Cup. India is a big country and I would like FIFA to look at more venues to conduct the Under-17 Women's World Cup."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ISL: Marcelinho bends it for Hyderabad

Hyderabad FC came back from a goal down to register their first win in the Hero Indian Super League as they edged past Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. Rahul KP 34 gave Kerala the lead in the first ha...

Director, 3 engineers among 38 held for violating ban on construction work in Noida, Gr Noida

A director and three engineers were among 38 people arrested on Saturday from sites of five real estate groups in Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating the ban on construction activities imposed in the Delhi-NCR over an alarming s...

Bournemouth ends goal drought with 1-0 win over Man United

Bournemouth England, Nov 2 AP Bournemouth beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to increase the pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Bournemouth provisionally climbed to sixth in the table with the win, wh...

'Lathicharge' on lawyers result of govt 'criminal apathy' towards them: Cong

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP government over the clashes at the Tis Hazari Court complex, saying unprovoked firing and brutal lathicharge on lawyers was a result of the dispensations criminal apathy not only towards the law b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019