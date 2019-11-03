NZvsENG T20: Scoreboard

Scoreboard after the New Zealand innings in the second Twenty20 international against England in Wellington on Sunday New Zealand: M Guptill c Vince b Rashid 41

C. Munro lbw b Curran 7 T. Seifert c Billings b Mahmood 16

C. de Grandhomme b Gregory 28 R. Taylor lbw Jordan 28

D. Mitchell c Jordan b Curran 5 J. Neesham c b Jordan 42

M. Santner c Brown b Jordan 0 T. Southee not out 4

Extras: (lb-3, w-2) 5 Total: (for 8 wickets, 20 overs) 176

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-57, 3-85, 4-96, 5-121, 6-151, 7-151, 8-176 Bowling: Curran 4-0-22-2, Mahmood 4-0-46-1, Jordan 4-0-23-3, Brown 2-0-32-0, Rashid 4-0-40-1, Gregory 2-0-10-1.

