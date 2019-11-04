International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Cardiff face transfer ban over non-payment of Sala's fee - FIFA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Schwyz
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 17:14 IST
Soccer-Cardiff face transfer ban over non-payment of Sala's fee - FIFA
Image Credit: ANI

Cardiff City faces a three-window transfer ban unless they pay French club Nantes the first installment for the transfer of Emiliano Sala who died in a plane crash on his way to join the Welsh club, the world governing body FIFA said on Monday. FIFA released the full reasoning for their September decision that Cardiff must pay the agreed first installment of six million euros ($6.70 million) to Nantes.

After signing for Cardiff for 15 million pounds ($19.37 million) in January, Sala was traveling to Wales from the French club when his plane crashed in the English Channel. The body of the 28-year-old Argentine striker was recovered nearly three weeks later after an underwater search found the wreckage.

FIFA's Players' Status Committee said that if Cardiff does not pay the six million euros within 45 days of receiving bank details from Nantes, "A ban from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive registration periods shall become effective". The ban for three transfer windows would be lifted if Cardiff complied with the ruling in the meantime.

Cardiff City did not immediately respond to a request for comment but the club had previously stated they intend to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. "Cardiff City FC is extremely disappointed at the decision of the Players' Status Committee to award against the club," the Welsh club said after the initial verdict.

"It would appear the committee has reached its conclusion on a narrow aspect of the overall dispute, without considering the full documentation presented by Cardiff City FC to FIFA. "Nevertheless, there remains clear evidence that the transfer agreement was never completed in accordance with multiple contractual requirements which were requested by Nantes, thereby rendering it null and void."

FIFA's ruling argued that the transfer had been officially completed before Sala's death and therefore Cardiff remained obliged to make agreed payments. The club, relegated from the Premier League to the second-tier Championship last season, had argued that the circumstances surrounding Sala's death, in a plane organized by an agent who brokered the transfer, meant Nantes were liable for damages caused to them. ($1 = 0.8961 euros) ($1 = 0.7742 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Summary: U.S. FDA approves RedHill's bacterial infection treatment

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. FDA approves RedHills bacterial infection treatmentRedHill Biopharma Ltds said on Monday its three-drug combination therapy to treat Helicobacter pylori bacterial infections had bee...

Delhi complied well with odd-even scheme on first day: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that people of Delhi have complied positively with the odd-even scheme as only 192 challans were reported till 2 pm. There is a high level of compliance by people in Delhi of odd-eve...

Regulatory sandbox: RBI invites applications for testing new products for retail payments

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday invited applications for testing new products and services for retail payments system under the regulatory sandbox scheme. Earlier in August, the RBI had permitted startups, banks and financial institutio...

Raut meets governor, says Sena not hindering govt formation

The Shiv Sena is not creating any hurdles in formation of a government in Maharashtra, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday after meeting the governor as the political stalemate saw no sign of resolution nearly two weeks after ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019