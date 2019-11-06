International Development News
Development News Edition

Chiarot, Canadiens snap Bruins' win streak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 09:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 09:07 IST
Chiarot, Canadiens snap Bruins' win streak
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Montreal's Ben Chiarot scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period as the host Canadiens snapped red-hot Boston's six-game winning streak, beating the Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday. Chiarot zipped a shot that goalie Tuukka Rask stopped briefly, but the puck rolled in for the defenseman's second goal at 9:06.

Victor Mete scored twice, Tomas Tatar posted a goal and an assist, and Paul Byron also tallied for the Canadiens, who won for the fourth time in five games. Jeff Petry recorded two assists, Chiarot added an assist for a two-point night, and goalie Carey Price made 21 saves.

Montreal's Claude Julien coached his 1,200th career NHL game. Boston's David Pastrnak extended his career-best point streak to 13 games with his NHL-leading 15th goal. Torey Krug notched an assist on the goal for his 300th career point.

Connor Clifton, Anders Bjork and Sean Kuraly scored, and Rask (26 saves) fell to 7-1-1. Zdeno Chara played in his 1,500th NHL game -- the sixth-most by an NHL defenseman. He became the third active player to reach the milestone, joining Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau.

Montreal started out hot right away by scoring 73 seconds after the puck dropped on the 923rd meeting, including playoff games, between the Original Six clubs. Mete fired in the first marker after Petry's centering pass caromed back into the slot, but Mete committed a hooking penalty at 14:49, putting Boston's power-play unit -- the top one in the NHL -- onto the ice.

On Boston's faceoff win, Krug slipped the puck to Pastrnak at the left circle, where the right wing buried a one-timer six seconds into the man advantage. However, Tatar completed a two-on-one with a wrister that clipped Rask's glove and went in for his fifth goal at 16:45.

Byron made it 3-1 just 31 seconds later when he moved in on Rask and zipped a shot between the Finnish backstop's pads for an unassisted marker. Clifton zoomed through the slot, dipped into the right circle and ripped his first regular-season NHL goal in his 32nd game at 7:17 to trim Montreal's lead to 3-2.

The Bruins evened it when Bjork found a rebound and scored his second at 18:13, but Mete scored 42 seconds later for a 4-3 lead. Kuraly tied it 3:03 in the third after a strong shift following a Bruins power play.

Boston's Charlie Coyle appeared to net the go-ahead goal at 5:16, but Montreal challenged for offside, and the call was reversed. --Field Level Media

Also Read: Canadiens top Leafs on 3 third-period goals

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Stars slam Avalanche for fourth straight win

Radek Faksa scored two goals as the red-hot Dallas Stars recorded a 4-1 win over the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. With a 7-1-0 record in their past eight games, the Stars have recovered from an ugly 1-7-1 start to the season. Dal...

Sun Pharma inks licensing pact with AstraZeneca to introduce products in China

Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said it has entered a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca UK to introduce certain novel ready-to-use infusion oncology products in China. The agreement will help to bring cost-effective and quality drugs ...

Rugby-NZ's Williams set for record code switch with Toronto: reports

All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams is to become the highest-paid player in either of rugbys two codes after agreeing to join Canadian side Toronto Wolfpack on a two-year, A10 million 6.90 million deal, Australian media reported. The Wolf...

UPDATE 1-Gunmen kill 15 in southern Thailand's worst attack in years

Suspected separatist insurgents stormed a security checkpoint in Thailands Muslim-majority south and killed at least 15 people, including a police officer and many village defense volunteers, security officials said on Wednesday.It was the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019