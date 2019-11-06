Sports Schedule

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated report of China Open Badminton tournament.

*Report of Indian Super League match between Hyderabad and NorthEast United FC. *Report of international friendly between Indian women's football team and Vietnam in Hanoi.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW Shaken India look to level series, sprightly Bangladesh eye anther upset

By Nikhil Bapat Rajkot, Nov 6 (PTI) Their frailties in the shortest format under the scanner, India would be aiming to ensure that a plucky Bangladesh don't run away with the momentum when the two sides clash in the second T20 International, which is facing a cyclonic threat here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT

Batting looks good, pace combination will depend on track: Rohit By Nikhil Bapat

Rajkot, Nov 6 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma hinted at rejigging the pace combination for the second T20 International against Bangladesh on Thursday while defending the batting line-up, in which senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has been struggling for some time.

SPO-BAD-LD IND China Open: Kashyap, Praneeth cruise into second round; Saina bows out

Fuzhou (China), Nov 6 (PTI) There was no end to Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal's lackluster run of form as the Olympic bronze-medallist crashed out of China Open here on Wednesday following a straight-game opening-round defeat to local favourite Cai Yan Yan.

SPO-TT-MANIKA Results prove parting ways with childhood coach was right decision: Manika Batra

By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) India's star female table tennis player Manika Batra feels she has made significant strides ever since moving her training base to Pune in February, justifying her bitter separation from childhood coach Sandeep Gupta.

SPO-BHUPATHI-INTERVIEW

AITA saying I am fired for refusing national duty is unacceptable to me: Bhupathi By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Mahesh Bhupathi says he does not mind being fired as the Indian Davis Cup team's captain but what is unacceptable to him is the tennis federation's allegation that he refused national duty.

SPO-CRI-GILCHRIST-UMPIRE Third umpire should be able to spot no-balls: Gilchrist

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Australian great Adam Gilchrist feels the third umpire should be able to spot no-balls although he is all for the fourth umpire to take the call in the IPL, provided correct decisions are made.

SPO-CRI-DHONI-COMMENTARY Dhoni unlikely to commentate in day-night Test

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni is unlikely to make his commentary debut in the Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh, sources close to the former India captain told PTI.

SPO-BHUPATHI Bhupathi says he is still captain and available for Pakistan tie

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Mahesh Bhupathi on Wednesday asserted that he is still the captain of India's Davis Cup team despite the national tennis federation naming Rohit Rajpal as his successor and also made himself available for the tie against Pakistan, which has been shifted to a neutral venue now.

SPO-CRI-ROHIT-T20 T20 format is one to try out emerging players: Rohit

Rajkot, Nov 6 (PTI) Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday said that the T20 cricket was the one where the emerging players can be tried out and he also began with it before moving to ODIs and Tests.

SPO-CRI-GILCHRIST-T20 T20 cricket is bit of lottery but India among favourites for next World Cup: Gilchrist

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Australia cricket legend Adam Gilchrist on Wednesday said T20 cricket is a bit of lottery but pinned India as one of the favourites to lift the format's ICC World Cup in his country next year.

