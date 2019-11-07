International Development News
Development News Edition

Sport Highlights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:10 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of second T20 between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot.

*Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOM

Mandhana, Rodrigues lead India to ODI series win in Caribbean North Sound (Antigua), Nov 7 (PTI) Comeback-girl Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues hit contrasting half-centuries to lead the Indian women's team to a 2-1 series victory over the West Indies with a comfortable six-wicket win in the deciding third ODI, here.

SPO-CRI-FIXING-LD ARREST

Former Karnataka Ranji players Gautam, Qazi arrested in KPL spot-fixing scandal Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) C M Gautam, a first-class player who turned up for three IPL teams, and his former Karnataka teammate Abrar Qazi were on Thursday arrested for allegedly accepting money to spot-fix in the scandal-ridden Karnataka Premier League.

SPO-BAD-LD IND

Kashyap, Praneeth knocked out of China Open Fuzhou (China), Nov 7 (PTI Indian shuttlers Parupalli Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth were both ousted in the second round of the men's singles event at the China Open here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WI-SQUAD

Shakera Selman back in West Indies' T20 squad for India series North Sound (Antigua) Nov 7 (PTI) All-rounder Shakera Selman returned to the West Indies' 14-member squad for the five-match Twenty20 series against India women beginning on Saturday in St Lucia.

SPO-FOOT-IND-U19

India face Saudi Arabia AFC U-19 Championship Qualifiers Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), Nov 7 (PTI) India will take on hosts Saudi Arabia in their second match of the AFC U-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers here on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-RUPINDER

Pro League will serve as good preparation for Olympics: Rupinder New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) India will make its debut in the second edition of FIH Pro League in January and senior dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh feels it will serve as an ideal preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-BANGLA-MOMINUL

Captaincy was unexpected, never thought I'll lead Bangladesh: Mominul Dhaka, Nov 7 (PTI) Mominul Haque was "not ready at all" for Test captaincy but the thought of leading Bangladesh against Virat Kohli's India makes him feel good.

SPO-CRI-GAUTAM-CONTRACT-GCA

GCA terminates Gautam's contract after being arrested for fixing Rajkot, Nov 7 (PTI) The Goa Cricket Association (GCA) on Thursday terminated C M Gautam's contract and named Darshan Misal as the new captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which begins on Friday, after the wicket-keeper batsman was arrested for spot-fixing in a domestic league.

SPO-CRI-KXIP-BCCI

KXIP's proposal to BCCI: National anthem before start of every IPL game By Bharat Sharma

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia has written to the BCCI, insisting that the Indian national anthem be played before the start of every IPL game, commencing with the 2020 edition.

SPO-CHESS-ANAND Anand, Carlsen top draw in Tata Steel Grand Chess Tour penultimate leg

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand will aim to seal a World Finals berth in the star-studded Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz 2019, to be held here from November 22-26.

