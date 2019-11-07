International Development News
Soccer-Maddison gets England call-up despite casino trip

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:59 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:52 IST
England manager Gareth Southgate has called up Leicester City midfielder James Maddison for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo despite the controversy over his trip to a casino during the last international break. Uncapped Maddison, who has been in fine form with Leicester this season, withdrew from the squad for the October game in the Czech Republic due to illness and returned home.

The 22-year-old was then spotted in a casino while England was losing the match. Manchester City defender John Stones returns to the squad at the expense of Everton's Michael Keane.

There was no call-up again for Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker or for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. England faces Montenegro at Wembley next Thursday before playing away to Kosovo on Nov. 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

