Rangers D Staal (ankle) out at least two weeks

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 10-11-2019 00:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 00:51 IST
Staal, who has one goal and one assist in 11 games this season, logged nearly 17 minutes of ice time for the Rangers in a 4-2 victory over Carolina on Thursday. Image Credit: Flickr

New York Rangers defenseman Marc Staal underwent a surgical procedure for an infection in his ankle and will be sidelined at least two weeks, the team announced Saturday. Staal, who has one goal and one assist in 11 games this season, logged nearly 17 minutes of ice time for the Rangers in a 4-2 victory over Carolina on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has collected 179 points (42 goals, 137 assists) and a plus-43 rating in 851 career games with New York since being selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2005 NHL Draft. Staal also has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and a minus-13 rating in 104 career postseason contests.

-- Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

