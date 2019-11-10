Sports News Roundup: Barty bagels Garcia as Australia level Fed Cup final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Charlotte leads bidding to be 30th MLS team, commissioner says

Charlotte, North Carolina, has moved to the front of the line to become the 30th Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Commissioner Don Garber said on Friday. An announcement is expected in the next couple of months with Las Vegas and Phoenix competing with Charlotte, Garber said in comments ahead of Sunday's MLS Cup between the host Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC.

NHL roundup: Oilers shut out Devils

Alex Chiasson collected a goal and an assist while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Joel Persson both registered two assists as the host Edmonton Oilers handily beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Friday. The two assists were the first points of Persson's nine-game NHL career.

Australian boxer dies in training accident

Australian boxing was in shock on Sunday after local fighter Dwight Richie died in a training accident at the age of 27. Ritchie's promoter confirmed the boxer's death in a Facebook post.

Bettman: NHL to return to Europe in 2020

The NHL will continue to play regular-season games in Europe in 2020, with Finland and the Czech Republic each hosting games. Commissioner Gary Bettman, speaking before the start of the 2019 Global Series game in Sweden on Friday, said the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators will open the 2020-21 season in Prague.

USOPC introduces reforms in response to Nassar scandal

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Friday introduced the first wave of reforms to correct the organizational failings that allowed Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, to prey on young athletes. Following recommendations from an independent report and two Congressional investigations, athlete representation on USOPC's board will be increased from three to five and national governing bodies will have to meet specific compliance standards.

NFL notebook: Mahomes to start vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return from a two-game absence to start Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, coach Andy Reid announced Friday. Reid told reporters that Mahomes would play "unless something happens" prior to the game against the Titans in Nashville, Tenn.

College basketball roundup: Washington beats No. 16 Baylor

Nahziah Carter scored 18 points, freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart combined for 33 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington rallied to beat No. 16 Baylor 67-64 Friday in Anchorage, Alaska. The Huskies (1-0) trailed for more than 35 minutes in the Armed Forces Classic, falling behind by as many as 13 points in the second half. Stewart's baby-hook shot in the lane with 30 seconds remaining gave Washington a two-point lead, its first advantage since 5-3 three minutes into the contest.

Pepperell makes watery exit after Tin Cup moment

Briton Eddie Pepperell peppered every ball he had into a pond at the Turkish Airlines Open on Saturday, then walked off the course. The world number 47 was later disqualified for "failure to complete a hole", officials said after the 28-year-old emptied his bag at the par-five fourth.

NBA roundup: Bogdanovic drops Bucks at buzzer

Bojan Bogdanovic drained the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired Friday to lift the Utah Jazz, who withstood a series of furious second-half comebacks by the Milwaukee Bucks, to a 103-100 victory in Salt Lake City. The Jazz have won two straight. The Bucks, who trailed by as many as 22 in the first half and entered the locker room down 20, had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Barty bagels Garcia as Australia level Fed Cup final

Australia's ever-dependable Ash Barty doled out the dreaded double-bagel to Caroline Garcia, leveling the Fed Cup final at 1-1 against France after the opening day's singles in Perth on Saturday. On a day of scorching heat, France struck the early blow when Kristina Mladenovic thrashed Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-1, but the terrier-like Barty wrested back the momentum with her 6-0 6-0 rout of Garcia, firing up a heaving crowd at Perth Arena.

