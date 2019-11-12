Jets lose TE Herndon, OL Winters to injuries

The New York Jets could be without tight end Chris Herndon and right guard Brian Winters for a while. Winters left Sunday's 34-27 victory against the New York Giants after re-dislocating his shoulder, while Herndon departed after fracturing a rib.

According to a Jets team reporter, Winters might be done for the season and Herndon will be out for an extended period of time. Winters, 28, was New York's third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He has started nine games this year and 79 of his 89 career games.

Herndon, 23, the Jets' fourth-round pick in 2018, made his season debut Sunday and caught one pass for 7 yards. He was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and then missed the next four games with a hamstring injury. Herndon caught 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games (12 starts) as a 2018 rookie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)