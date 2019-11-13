International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Dolphins plan to attend Kaepernick's NFL audition

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 23:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 23:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Dolphins plan to attend Kaepernick's NFL audition
Image Credit: Flickr

The Miami Dolphins will attend Colin Kaepernick's audition for teams at a special workout hosted by the National Football League (NFL) on Saturday, opening the possibility that the former quarterback could return to the league three years after his protests against racial injustice roiled the sport. Kaepernick, who has been unable to find a team to sign him since 2017, was among the first players to kneel during the pregame playing of the U.S. national anthem to protest extrajudicial killings of black people by police.

One of the most outspoken of the protesting players, Kaepernick contends that teams would not sign him because they wanted to distance themselves from the protests, which U.S. President Donald Trump blasted as unpatriotic and disrespectful. "Having that much time off you have to get back into the swing of things," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters on Wednesday. "But he was a very good player so we'll see what it looks like and do our due diligence and take it from there."

Flores said he had not yet finalized who from his staff would attend, and said his primary focus was on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins have struggled this season, with a 2-7 record, as well as one of the worst-ranked offenses in the league.

Late on Tuesday, Kaepernick said in a Twitter message that the NFL's head office reached out to his representatives regarding the workout in Atlanta on Saturday. "I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs," said Kaepernick.

Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners in October 2017 after going unsigned as a free agent. The two sides resolved the grievance in February under a confidentiality agreement. The workout on Saturday will consist of on-field activities and interviews with team officials, according to ESPN, though it was unclear how many teams would send scouts or coaches to the audition.

"We have ... arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career," the league said in a memo, according to ESPN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Who's a star witness? Diplomat, Republican spar at Trump impeachment hearing

A U.S. diplomat testifying in a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump rejected Republicans efforts to label him a star witness for Democrats, adding that he was not pushing for a particular outcome.I dont consider my...

Pentagon chief open to military adjustments to support N.Korea diplomacy

U .S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday he was open to new alterations in U.S. military activity on the Korean peninsula if it helped enable diplomats, who are trying to jump-start stalled peace efforts with North Korea.I think...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

Reports: Lakers' Davis to sit against Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis wont play Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports. The game falls on the second night of back-to-back contests, and Davis has been fighting injuries.He has ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019