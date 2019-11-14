Soccer-Spanish broadcaster rules out bid for Super Cup rights in Saudi Arabia over human rights concerns

Spain's national broadcaster RTVE will not bid to broadcast the upcoming Spanish Super Cup soccer tournament in Saudi Arabia due to human rights concerns, a RTVE source said on Thursday.

Spain's soccer federation (RFEF) has announced a three-year deal to play the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia contesting the first edition of the revamped competition in Jeddah in January 2020.

