International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chinese FA accepts coach Lippi's resignation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 10:23 IST
Soccer-Chinese FA accepts coach Lippi's resignation
Image Credit: Pixabay

Marcello Lippi's second attempt to walk away from his role as coach of China inside a year looks like sticking after the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said on Friday they had accepted his resignation. The 71-year-old Italian, who left the job in January before agreeing to return in May, resigned at a news conference following his team's 2-1 defeat by Syria in a 2022 World Cup qualifier in Dubai on Thursday.

"The head coach Lippi announced his resignation in the post-match press conference, the CFA accepted it," the CFA said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported. "We are really sorry that the unsatisfactory match results disappoint all Chinese fans. The CFA will reflect seriously to rebuild the team, and try our best in the following World Cup qualifiers."

Lippi had announced he would be leaving the job at the end of his contract in January after China's quarter-final exit from the Asian Cup, also in the United Arab Emirates. He was persuaded to return in May but quit once again on Thursday after the loss left China in second place, five points behind Syria, in Asian qualifying Group A from which only the top team is guaranteed to progress.

"We were able to beat weaker opponents like Maldives and Guam, but when we encountered stronger teams like the Philippines and Syria, we could not play our own football," Lippi said at the news conference. "I was well paid and I take full responsibility. I am now announcing my resignation and I will be no longer be the coach of Team China."

China has qualified for the World Cup finals just once, in 2002 when they lost all of their matches and failed to score a goal. Hopes that the hundreds of millions of dollars pumped into the Chinese game over the last decade might raise the standard of the national team have proved to be a pipedream.

Widely acknowledged as one of the finest tacticians in the game with an honor roll that includes the 2006 World Cup with Italy and Champions League titles on two continents, Lippi oversaw 15 wins and 10 draws in 37 matches over his two spells. He leaves China in 69th place in the FIFA world rankings, no closer to fulfilling President Xi Jinping's hope that China would one day host, and then win, the World Cup.

With France Football in 2018 putting Lippi's pay at 177 million yuan ($25.31 million) a year to coach China, there is unlikely to be a shortage of high profile coaches ready to take his place. ($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu: SI sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering interrogator in 2014

A district court in Tamil Nadu has sentenced a sub-inspector in Rameswaram to life imprisonment for murdering an interrogator in his chamber in 2014. The sub-inspector identified as Kalidas shot an interrogator named Seyed Mohammed in 2014....

Cricket-Agarwal nears ton, India eclipse Bangladesh despite Kohli duck

India skipper Virat Kohli fell for a second-ball duck on Friday but Mayank Agarwals 91 not out kept the hosts on course for a significant first-innings lead against Bangladesh on day two of the opening test. India were cruising at 188-3 at ...

Supersub Kwabena stars as Ghana stay in Olympics race

Owusu Kwabena came off the bench to score twice in a 2-0 win over Mali on Thursday that took Ghana closer to a first appearance at the Olympic Games football tournament since 2004. The victory, coupled with Cameroon losing 2-1 to hosts Egyp...

Maharashra CM will be from Shiv Sena: NCP's Nawab Malik

As talks are going on between Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party NCP to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the chief minister will be from Shiv Sena only. Sawaal baar-baar poocha ja ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019