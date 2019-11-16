Cricket-India beat Bangladesh by innings and 130 runs in Indore
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days in the opening test in Indore to go 1-0 up in the two-match series on Friday. After India declared their first innings on 493-6, a lead of 343 runs, Bangladesh, who made 150 in their first innings, were all out for 213 in the final session on day three.
Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for the tourists with a gutsy 64. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 4-31. Kolkata hosts the second and final match, which will be the first day-night test for both sides, from Nov. 22.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
