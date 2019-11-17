Soccer-Portugal edge past Luxembourg to qualify for Euro 2020
Defending champions Portugal edged past Luxembourg 2-0 away from home on Sunday to qualify for Euro 2020.
Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock in the 39th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo added the second with four minutes left to ensure that Portugal finished second in Group B with 17 points, three ahead of Serbia who drew 2-2 with Ukraine.
Ronaldo's goal took his international tally to 99, leaving him on the brink of becoming only the second player in history to score 100 goals for a national team.
