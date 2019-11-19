Formula E: D'Ambrosio for improved show in new season

Mahindra Racing driver Jerome d'Ambrosio is optimistic of an improved show over last year when the Formula E season kicks off in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia in a few days time. D'Ambrosio led the 2018/19 drivers' championship in the initial part of season 5, having opened it with a podium finish and a win.

"Well, obviously looking forward to it (the new season). We have improved as compared to last year and we have made progress. Last year we managed to be competitive at times but at times we were not. We have managed to work on the package and structure to be more consistent and I'm looking forward to be on the track," D'Ambrosio said here. D'Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein, who joined Mahindra Racing last year, will continue to spearhead the team's on- track charge.

Wehrlein, with one pole, six further Super Pole appearances, two fastest laps and a podium on his Mahindra debut, proved among the fastest drivers on the grid. D'Ambrosio also spoke on his chemistry with Pascal.

"It was obvious his strength was qualifying and my strength was race craft. It is good to have drivers with different racing styles. Because, we are able to push each other in our respective weaknesses or strength and try to progress. It is a good balance between me and Pascal," the 33 -year-old Belgian said. The 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship season starts with a double-header in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 22-23..

