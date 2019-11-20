International Development News
Sports News Roundup: Murray can be Britain's Davis Cup trump card; Devils waive G Schneider

Sports News Roundup: Murray can be Britain's Davis Cup trump card; Devils waive G Schneider
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Browns place S Burnett on IR, ending his season

The Cleveland Browns placed safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, ending the veteran's season after eight games played. Burnett was injured in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers not long after he returned an interception 43 yards. He came up limping late in the first half after a non-contact play.

Kyrgios confident Australia can win Davis Cup

Nick Kyrgios returned from a two-month break to launch Australia's Davis Cup challenge on Tuesday and believes they can win the trophy for the first time since 2003. Playing his first match since September because of a shoulder problem, the 24-year-old eased to a 6-4 6-4 victory over Colombia's lowly-ranked Alejandro Gonzalez.

Pirates P Vazquez facing 21 new charges

Pennsylvania prosecutors filed 21 new charges against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez after investigators said they found evidence of child pornography on his phone and laptop. The felony charges filed Tuesday in Westmoreland County include 10 counts of child pornography, 10 counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of corruption of a minor.

Gronk: Football 'always an option,' but not in '19

Rob Gronkowski still has football on his mind, but the retired All-Pro tight end has no immediate plans to get back in the game. "I wouldn't say 'never coming back,'" Gronkowski said Tuesday in an announcement he teased earlier via social media. "I'm 30 years old. I'm young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I'm feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man. It's always an option in the back of my head. It's not like I'm not staying in shape and not doing anything. I'm never stressed over it."

Blazers sign Anthony, debut expected Tuesday

Carmelo Anthony officially joined the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. "Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor," said Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Dolphins release RB Walton after another arrest

Running back Mark Walton was released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday after his most recent arrest. The South Florida SunSentinel reported that the 22-year-old was arrested after allegedly hitting the expectant mother of his child. The woman is five weeks pregnant, according to the report.

Murray can be Britain's Davis Cup trump card

Britain's Leon Smith could be the envy of the other 17 Davis Cup captains this week with three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray up his sleeve as a surprise second singles player. With Murray having undergone hip-resurfacing surgery in January in a bid to salvage his career, Smith was planning for the Madrid finals without the team's talisman.

Devils waive G Schneider

The New Jersey Devils waived veteran goaltender Cory Schneider. If Schneider, 33, clears waivers on Tuesday, he will be assigned to Binghamton of the American Hockey League.

Paris mayor sounds alarm over Airbnb Olympics tie-up

The mayor of Paris, due to host the Olympics in 2024, has taken issue with a sponsorship deal between the Games and Airbnb Inc., saying the short-term rental firm pushes working people out of the housing market, French media reported on Tuesday. Mayor Anne Hidalgo has written a letter to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach in response to a nine-year deal under which Airbnb will help provide accommodation for five Olympics and Paralympics events.

Eighteen majors a bridge too far for Woods says mentor O'Meara

Matching or breaking the record for career major titles might just be a bridge too far for Tiger Woods, said his former mentor Mark O'Meara, who nevertheless hoped Woods will prove him wrong. With 15 major championships, Woods is three short of the mark held by Jack Nicklaus, and at age 43 is battling 'Father Time' in his quest to catch the Golden Bear.

