Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Browns place S Burnett on IR, ending his season

The Cleveland Browns placed safety Morgan Burnett on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, ending the veteran's season after eight games played. Burnett was injured in Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers not long after he returned an interception 43 yards. He came up limping late in the first half after a non-contact play. Kyrgios confident Australia can win Davis Cup

Nick Kyrgios returned from a two-month break to launch Australia's Davis Cup challenge on Tuesday and believes they can win the trophy for the first time since 2003. Playing his first match since September because of a shoulder problem, the 24-year-old eased to a 6-4 6-4 victory over Colombia's lowly-ranked Alejandro Gonzalez. Pirates P Vazquez facing 21 new charges

Pennsylvania prosecutors filed 21 new charges against Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez after investigators said they found evidence of child pornography on his phone and laptop. The felony charges filed Tuesday in Westmoreland County include 10 counts of child pornography, 10 counts of unlawful contact with a minor and one count of corruption of a minor. MLB’s Manfred addresses ‘thorough’ investigation of Astros

As Major League Baseball continues to investigate the scandal involving the Houston Astros, commissioner Rob Manfred feels confident that they're the only team involved and the 2019 American League champions could face harsh penalties once the extent of their wrongdoing has been determined. Regarding an ongoing and "really, really thorough investigation," Manfred, commenting publicly from the owners meetings that began Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, said, "Right now, we are focused on the information that we have with respect to the Astros. I'm not going to speculate on whether other people are going to be involved. We'll deal with that if it happens, but I'm not going to speculate about that. I have no reason to believe it extends beyond the Astros at this point in time." Nadal sparks Spanish comeback, Canada into last eight

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday in Madrid's La Caja Magica, Rafa Nadal punched the air as chants of "Rafa, Rafa" echoed around the arena and the Davis Cup Finals burst into life. After generally disappointing attendances so far at the glitzy new version of the 119-year-old competition, a sell-out crowd in the cavernous 12,500-seat stadium roared the world number one to a 6-3 7-6(7) win over Russia's Karen Khachanov. Paris mayor sounds alarm over Airbnb Olympics tie-up

The mayor of Paris, due to host the Olympics in 2024, has taken issue with a sponsorship deal between the Games and Airbnb Inc., saying the short-term rental firm pushes working people out of the housing market, French media reported on Tuesday. Mayor Anne Hidalgo has written a letter to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach in response to a nine-year deal under which Airbnb will help provide accommodation for five Olympics and Paralympics events. Golf: Injured Ko gears up for crack at record women's $1.5 million first prize

Women's world number one Ko Jin-young is still worried about her injured ankle as she prepares for this week's CME Group Tour Championship, where a record first prize will serve as extra motivation. The winner will receive $1.5 million and be crowned champion of the season-long Race to the Globe points competition, and Ko, 24, is in a race against time to be fully healthy for the no-cut event at Tiburon in Naples, Florida. Canada finally beat US to reach Davis Cup last eight

Canada became the first nation to reach the quarter-finals of the revamped Davis Cup on Tuesday after beating the United States for the first time at the 16th attempt. For the second day in a row, 150th-ranked Vasek Pospisil gave them the perfect start before 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov finished the job to make it two wins from two in Group F. Eighteen majors a bridge too far for Woods says mentor O'Meara

Matching or breaking the record for career major titles might just be a bridge too far for Tiger Woods, said his former mentor Mark O'Meara, who nevertheless hoped Woods will prove him wrong. With 15 major championships, Woods is three short of the mark held by Jack Nicklaus, and at age 43 is battling 'Father Time' in his quest to catch the Golden Bear. Blazers' Anthony to start; Lillard (back) sidelined

Forward Carmelo Anthony officially joined the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, while star guard Damian Lillard sat out with back spasms. "Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor," said Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)