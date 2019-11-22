Day/Night Test: India were 35-1 at tea against Bangladesh on day 1

India reached 35 for one at tea after dismissing Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their Day/Night Test here on Friday. Ishant Sharma (5/22) claimed five wickets, Umesh Yadav (3/29) snapped three, while Mohammed Shami (2/36) took two.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 1st innings: 106 allout in 30.3 overs (Shadman Islam 29; Ishant Sharma 5/22).

India 1st innings: 35 for one in 12 overs (Rohit Sharma batting 13; Al-Amin Hossain 1/22).

