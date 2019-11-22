International Development News
Bangladesh becomes first international team to have two concussion substitutes in same match

Bangladesh on Friday became the first international cricket team to have two concussion substitutes in the same match.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:55 IST
Indian players attending to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh on Friday became the first international cricket team to have two concussion substitutes in the same match. The incident happened in the ongoing first day of the day-night Test against India here at the Eden Gardens.

Nayeem Hasan and Liton Das were both struck on the helmet and as a result, they had to be taken off the field and new players had to step in their place. Nayeem was replaced by Taijul Islam while Mehidy Hasan came in place of Liton Das.

Till now, five players have come in as a concussion substitute in Test cricket. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had decided to bring in the concussion substitute rule earlier this year ahead of the Ashes.

As per the ICC rules, the replacement player needs to be a like-for-like to the one substituted out and it is subjected to the approval of the match referee. Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne was the first-ever concussion substitute as he had come in place of Steve Smith in the second Ashes Test earlier this year at Lord's Cricket Ground.

In the ongoing Test between India and Bangladesh, the hosts bundled out the visitors at a score of 106. (ANI)

