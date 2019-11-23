International Development News
Development News Edition

Kohli hits ton to guide India to 289-4 at lunch against Bangladesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 15:43 IST
Kohli hits ton to guide India to 289-4 at lunch against Bangladesh
Image Credit: ANI

Skipper Virat Kohli became the country's first centurion in Day/Night Test as India reached 289 for four at lunch on day two against Bangladesh here on Saturday. Resuming at 59, skipper Kohli looked at his sublime best as he brought up his 27th Test century to keep India on track for an early finish.

India added 115 runs in the first session, extending their lead to 183. While Kohli pushed Taijul Islam for a double in the square leg region to bring up his hundred, his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (51) too looked in good touch, striking his fourth successive half-century.

Rahane was done in by some extra bounce as he top-edged a Taijul delivery to be holed out at the point. But Kohli, who had become the first Indian skipper to go past the 5000-run mark in the longest format, grew from strength to strengthen route to his 70th International hundred.

Kohli hit top gear after his hundred, smashing Bangladeshi pacer Abu Jayed for four successive boundaries to remain unbeaten at 130 from 179 balls at the break. With this century, Kohli equaled Ricky Ponting's record of most hundreds -- 41 -- as captain in International cricket (Tests/ODI/T20I). The India skipper took exactly half the innings (188) than the Aussie great for the world record.

Kohli had come to the crease under lights with India in a tricky 43/2 inside 13 overs on a day Indian openers had a rare failure. But the skipper soaked the pressure under lights and batted with both caution and authority for his back-to-back Test hundred at Eden Gardens as India stepped closer to their 12th successive home series win.

Kohli's last ton here had come against Sri Lanka on November 2017. Bangladesh's ground fielding looked appalling while their bowlers absolutely did not show any fight in a damp squib to the pre-match hype for the first pink-ball Test in India.

Earlier, the reigning and former world champion duo of Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand made the opening move by ringing the customary Eden Bell before the start of the second day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF, NADA to conduct anti-doping awareness workshops

The All India Football Federation AIFF will partner with the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA to conduct workshops on anti-doping awareness. All the I-League and Indian Super League ISL are also going to be part of the workshops, which will...

Aamir, Kareena shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Punjab

Actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab here. The actors, who have previously worked in films Talaash and 3 Idiots, were in Rupnagar from November 12 to November 22 to fil...

French minister criticises US over 'unanswered' Iran attacks

Frances defense minister criticized the US on Saturday over what she described as unanswered attacks in recent months threatening the Persian Gulf, warning that the decades-long American deterrence in the oil-rich region appeared to be losi...

Role of Governors, Lt Guvs imp when emphasis is on cooperative-competitive federalism: Prez

The role of Governors and Lt Governors has become important when the countrys emphasis is on cooperative and competitive federalism for progress of the nation, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday. In his inaugural speech at the two-d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019