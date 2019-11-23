The following are the top and expected stories at 1700 hours:

SPO-CRI-PINK-LD LUNCH Kohli hits ton to guide India to 289-4 at lunch against Bangladesh

Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli became the country's first centurion in Day/Night Test as India reached 289 for four at lunch on day two against Bangladesh here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-PINK-LD PANT Pant, Gill released from India's Test squad to play Mushtaq Ali, KS Bharat to join as Saha cover

Kolkata/New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Indian selection committee has decided to release Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill from the Test squad to get some match time in domestic cricket ahead of the limited overs series against the West Indies next month.

SPO-BOX-VIJENDER No stopping Vijender, claims 12th successive professional win

Dubai, Nov 23 (PTI) Indian boxing star Vijender Singh demolished Ghana's former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu to claim his 12th successive win and ensure that his four-year unbeaten streak in the professional circuit remained intact.

SPO-CRI-WARNE Hope India play a day/night Test in Adelaide: Warne

Melbourne, Nov 23 (PTI) With India's first ever Day/Night Test underway, Australian spin legend Shane Warne is hoping Virat Kohli and his men will agree to play with the pink ball when they tour Australia next year.

SPO-DAVIS-MUKUND Davis Cup: Sasi Mukund pulls out of Pakistan tie

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Young Sasi Kumar Mukund on Saturday pulled out of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Pakistan due to a foot injury.

SPO-HOCK-MARIJNE Fitness will be key to India's consistency in run-up to Tokyo Olympics: Marijne

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) Fitness will be key as the Indian women's hockey team eye consistency in the run-up to next year's Tokyo Olympics, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said on Saturday.

SPO-AIFF-NADA AIFF, NADA to conduct anti-doping awareness workshops

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will partner with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct workshops on anti-doping awareness.

SPO-CRI-RAYUDU-HCA Ruyudu accuses HCA of corruption, asks minister to intervene

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Batsman Ambati Rayudu on Saturday accused the Hyderabad Cricket Association of indulging in "rampant corruption" and appealed to influential state minister K T Rama Rao to intervene.

SPO-BAD-ASHWINI Ashwini focussing on being fit and ready for Olympic qualification

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Eyeing an Olympic berth at the 2020 Tokyo Games, India's doubles specialist Ashwini Ponappa on Saturday said she is working on her fitness and strength to be in good shape for the upcoming season.

