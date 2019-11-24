Bengal Guv, CM congratulate Team India for pink ball test win

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Team India for winning the first-ever pink ball test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday. Dhankar praised Team India for the emphatic win.

In a tweet Dhankar said, "@SGanguly99. @imVkohli Congratulations to team India for winning the first-ever historic #PinkBallTest at Eden Gardens." "This match was historic for cricket, for sport and the city of #Kolkata. And Congratulations to Saurav Ganguli for this honor to CITY OF JOY," the governor posted on his official twitter handle. In a tweet, Banerjee said "Congratulations to @imVkohli and #TeamIndia for winning the first-ever #PinkBallTest at Eden Gardens.

"This match was historic for cricket, for sport and the city of #Kolkata. Congratulations to @SGanguly99 and team for a very well-organised event," Banerjee posted on her official twitter handle. An untested pink ball was not able to reduce the glaring gulf between the two teams as India bulldozed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in their first ever day- night Test to record their 12th home series win in a row.

With Bangladesh resuming their second innings at 152 for six on day three and trailing India by 89 runs, it was simply a matter of time for the home team to complete formalities. The Virat Kohli-led side eventually completed the job in less than 50 minutes for their fourth straight innings victory, becoming the first team to achieve the feat..

