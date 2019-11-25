International Development News
UPDATE 1-Cricket-England fast bowler Archer says he was subjected to racial abuse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 25-11-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  Created: 25-11-2019 15:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)

England fast bowler Jofra Archer said on Monday he was subjected to racial insults by a spectator while batting during the final day of the opening test against New Zealand at Bay Oval.

New Zealand cruised to an innings and 65-run win over England to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Archer scored 30 and combined in a 59-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Sam Curran to delay the hosts' victory.

"A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd has been amazing this week except for that one guy," the 24-year-old said on Twitter. Archer, who was born in Barbados and represented West Indies at Under-19 level, has been fast-tracked into the England side and made an impressive test debut during the Ashes series against Australia.

According to the protocol, the International Cricket Council-appointed match referee Javagal Srinath of India is expected to mention the incident in his match report to the world governing body. New Zealand Cricket said the security providers at the venue were unable to locate the perpetrator and the board will apologize to Archer.

"NZC will be examining CCTV footage and making further inquiries tomorrow in an endeavor to identify the man responsibly," it said in a statement. "NZC has zero-tolerance towards abusive or offensive language at any of its venues and will refer to any developments in the case to the police.

"It will contact Mr. Archer tomorrow to apologize for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton." The second Test starts in Hamilton from Friday.

