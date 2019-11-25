International Development News
Development News Edition

Pink Ball Test: CAB to refund tickets bought for Days 4 and 5

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 15:31 IST
Pink Ball Test: CAB to refund tickets bought for Days 4 and 5
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

With India's maiden Day/Night Test winding up in less than three days, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to refund fans who bought tickets for the fourth and fifth days. The match ended in just over two days with India winning by an innings and 46 runs here on Sunday.

"The process of refunding the amounts for Day 4 and Day 5 Tickets has started. Messages would be sent to all online transactors who have booked only for these two days," the CAB said in a statement. Indian pacers grabbed all the wickets as India won their maiden Day/Night Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh.

The CAB has promised to also work out a mechanism for a refund of tickets sold offline once its offices reopen on Tuesday. "CAB has always stood by the cricket-loving people and has tried its best to provide them with the best of facilities. This time too, there would be no exception. It is our moral duty to refund amounts of the tickets for the last two days where no game is being played at all," CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

The rule that there is no refund if a ball has been bowled in the match would not be applicable for this match for the specific days where no game took place. Tickets were sold daily and ranged between Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 150.

"We are much thankful to the spectators for turning up in huge numbers on each of the days. It was delightful to see people come to the ground even when they knew not much game was remaining on Day 3. "We would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to BCCI and its president Sourav Ganguly for taking this initiative to bring back the interest of the people to Test cricket. After the end of the game, one can easily vouch that cricket was the real winner," the CAB stated.

All the action days of the marquee clash witnessed sellout crowd and the opening day's play was witnessed, by among others, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid besides Olympic stars like shooter Abhinav Bindra and boxer MC Mary Kom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

NIIT University deliberates on "Science & Religion: Is There a Conflict?" at the 11th annual lecture

Neemrana Rajasthan India, Nov 25 ANIBusinessWire India Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University NU hosted the 11th a...

UPDATE 1-Pope urges world leaders to renounce nuclear weapons during visit to Japan

Pope Francis appealed on Monday to world leaders to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again, a day after he visited Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the only cities ever to be hit by atomic bombs.Nuclear disarmament has been a key theme of ...

Camila Cabello surprise fans with new song 'Living Proof'

Singer Camila Cabello surprised her fans as she dropped new music video Living Proof hours before 2019 American Music Awards. The Senorita singer shared the exciting news on Instagram and wrote, SURPRISE The LivingProofVideo drops at 5p ET...

Thieves grab jewels, treasures worth 'up to a billion euros' in Dresden

Thieves grabbed jewels and other treasures worth up to a billion euros from an eastern German museum in the early hours of Monday, Bild newspaper reported.The intruders cut the electricity supply in Dresdens Gruenes Gewoelbe, or Green Vault...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019