CAB starts refund process for Day 4, 5 of India's Test against Bangladesh

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday announced that refund process for Day four and five has started.


CAB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Monday announced that refund process for Day four and five has started. The association said that messages will be sent to all the online transactors, who have booked only for these two days. Whereas for the refund of tickets sold offline, they would work out a mechanism after the reopening of CAB as the association is closed today.

India played their first Day-Night Test match at the Eden Garden against Bangladesh. The hosts defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs within three days. Hence, the refund will be made for the last two days when no game was played. The rule that there is no refund if a ball has been bowled in the match would not be applicable for this match for the specific days where no game took place. This is more so because the tickets were sold on daily basis and not as season tickets in order to bring in more crowds.

With this win, India won the two-match Test series 2-0 over Bangladesh. Men in Blue also consolidated their top position on the ICC World Test Champion points table as they now have 360 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

