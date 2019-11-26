International Development News
Development News Edition

Korpisalo, Blue Jackets shut out Senators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:28 IST
Korpisalo, Blue Jackets shut out Senators
Image Credit: pixabay

Oliver Bjorkstrand's third-period goal and Joonas Korpisalo's 25 saves gave the Columbus Blue Jackets a 1-0 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators on Monday. Korpisalo improved to 4-0-0 with a .922 save percentage over his past four starts. The shutout was the second of Korpisalo's career, and his first since Feb. 25, 2017, against the New York Islanders.

The goalie was solid throughout but came up especially big on a pair of Ottawa scoring chances in the third period. Korpisalo stopped a Connor Brown breakaway at 9:45, then stopped a point-blank shot from Anthony Duclair with 10 seconds remaining. The Blue Jackets won for the fourth consecutive time on home ice. They have just one regulation loss (4-1-1) in their past six games.

The Senators entered Monday on a three-game winning streak but fell short in their bid to win four in a row for the first time since March 2017, when they captured six straight. After 40 minutes of scoreless hockey, Bjorkstrand scored just 21 seconds into the third period. Zach Werenski sent a point shot toward net that Bjorkstrand redirected for his sixth goal of the season.

While Bjorkstrand's streak of multi-point games ended at three, he now has seven points (two goals, five assists) over his past four games. Werenski and Boone Jenner received assists, with Jenner picking up the 100th helper of his NHL career. Werenski has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a seven-game points streak, the longest of the defenseman's career.

Werenski tied the longest points streak by a Blue Jackets defender, a mark shared by Bryan Berard (2005-06) and Jaroslav Spacek (2002-03). Both teams played at a fast pace the first two periods, though the end-to-end action didn't translate into many solid scoring chances. Columbus had trouble turning its offensive pressure into actual shots, such as a three-on-one opportunity in the second period that fizzled out thanks to a mistimed pass.

The Senators had perhaps the two best opportunities of the first 40 minutes. Thomas Chabot was denied by an impressive save from Korpisalo in the final minute of the first period, and Filip Chlapik rang a shot off the post 13:47 into the second period. Craig Anderson saved 18 of 19 shots for Ottawa.

The Blue Jackets are 5-0-0 in their past five games against the Senators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NHL

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Retail Business Services Debuts Frictionless Store

Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has announced new frictionless store technology, piloted under the name lunchbox, which enables individuals to shop a small-format store in seconds by scanning in, shoppi...

UPDATE 2-China summons U.S. ambassador in protest over Hong Kong rights bill

Chinas foreign ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad on Monday to protest against the passing in the U.S. Congress of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, saying it amounted to interference in an internal Chinese matter....

Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have a majority in the Ho...

RCom shares rally 6 pc to hit upper circuit

Shares of Reliance Communications shares rose 6 per cent to hit upper circuit on Tuesday after the company received three resolution plans from different firms. On the BSE, the stock opened at 69 paise and rose 4.34 per cent to 72 paise api...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019