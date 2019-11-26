International Development News
Stars top Knights for record-tying 7th straight W

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason Dickinson also scored, and Tyler Sequin had two assists for Dallas, which extended its point streak to 12 games (11-0-1) for the first time since 2002-03. It was the fifth time in franchise history Dallas won seven straight games, most recently in 2008.

Ben Bishop finished with 26 saves for the Stars to extend his personal win streak to six starts. Paul Stastny and Shea Theodore scored goals for Vegas, which dropped its third straight game and eighth in the past 10 (2-6-2). The Golden Knights also have lost five consecutive road games.

Malcolm Subban made 24 saves for the Golden Knights while falling to 0-4-2 this season. Subban last won a game on April 1 against the Edmonton Oilers. Dallas took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period behind goals just 1:43 apart. Radulov scored first on the power play. Klingberg fired a wrist shot from the right point that deflected off the hip of Radulov stationed in front of the net and past Subban's glove side.

Lindell followed with his second goal of the season, breaking in alone into the slot, taking a pass from Andrew Cogliano and then beating Subban through the five hole. Vegas failed to convert on four power-play chances in the second period when it outshot the Stars 13-2. However, the Golden Knights cut the deficit to 2-1 on Theodore's third goal of the season. He squirted a backhand shot between the right post and Bishop's glove.

Dallas answered less than four minutes later when Dickinson finished an odd-man rush with Radulov and fired a wrist shot from the slot past Subban's glove side. Stastny, playing in his 900th NHL game, cut it to 3-2 early in the third period when he backhanded in a crossing pass from Mark Stone inside the right post for his seventh goal of the season.

Radulov made it 4-2 with a power-play goal and his eighth overall at 12:11 of the third. He backhanded in a rebound of a Klingberg shot from the slot. Vegas pulled Subban with 2:10 remaining but failed to convert on four shots on Bishop.

--Field Level Media

