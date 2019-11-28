Soccer-Kuwait stun Saudi Arabia in Gulf Cup

Kuwait stunned a weakened Saudi Arabia side, triumphing 3-1 in their opening match of the Arabian Gulf Cup at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Wednesday.

Kuwait scored twice in quick succession at the end of the first half through Ahmed Al-Dhefiri and Sami Al-Sanea, with substitute Mubarak Al-Faneni making it 3-0 in the 90th minute. Firas Al-Buraikan pulled one back in injury time for the Saudis, who were playing without the Al-Hilal players who took part in the Asian Champions League final triumph in Japan on Sunday.

Kuwait, who have won the tournament a record 10 times, top Group B after holders Oman 0-0 drew with Bahrain earlier on Wednesday.

