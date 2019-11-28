International Development News
Jets score 5 unanswered goals in win over Sharks

Patrik Laine scored once and added two assists and the visiting Winnipeg Jets scored five unanswered goals in a convincing 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night. Kyle Connor netted one goal and one assist, David Gustafsson collected his first NHL goal and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots for the Jets, who have won five of six games and are on a 9-2-1 run.

With the Jets trailing 1-0, Laine's seventh goal of the season tied the game at the 13:15 mark of the opening frame. Laine set up at the left face-off dot and one-timed the cross-ice pass for the power-play marker. Gustafsson scored the eventual game-winner. Gustafsson, the 60th pick in the 2018 draft, eluded a weak check attempt by Erik Karlsson, weaved into the offensive zone and sent a long wrist shot inside the far post for the memorable marker at 18:09 of the first period. The goal, which is also Gustafsson's first NHL point, came in his 18th big-league game.

Mark Scheifele extended the lead early in the second period by taking advantage of more poor San Jose defensive play. Scheifele was left alone in the slot and had no trouble one-timing the shot. Then Jack Roslovic made it a 4-1 game with six minutes left in the middle frame. Roslovic, who joined the rush after leaving the penalty box, grabbed a loose puck and fired it home for his fifth goal of the season. Roslovic also failed to convert on a third-period penalty shot.

Connor's goal with 5:13 remaining rounded out the scoring. San Jose's Melker Karlsson opened the scoring just before the midpoint of the first period. Seconds after Winnipeg's Joona Luoto hit the post, Karlsson was sprung on a breakaway and roofed a glove-side shot.

Aaron Dell made 21 saves for the Sharks, who went into the game with a three-game winning streak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

