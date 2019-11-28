International Development News
Alex Blackwell to retire after conclusion of WBBL

Australia's most-capped woman cricketer Alex Blackwell will retire from the game after the conclusion of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Alex Blackwell (Photo/ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia's most-capped woman cricketer Alex Blackwell will retire from the game after the conclusion of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Blackwell had announced her international retirement in February 2018 after 251 appearances, had continued to feature in the WBBL for Sydney Thunder.

Her greatest achievement with Thunder was leading the club to the inaugural WBBL title in 2015/16. She retires holding the record for the most matches and most runs for either Thunder men's and women's teams, having played 71 matches and scoring 1751 runs at an average of 35.02.

As testimony to her importance to the club, the player voted Thunder's most valuable player of the WBBL season is presented with the Alex Blackwell Medal. Blackwell told her teammates that she would retire at the end of this summer's campaign after playing match-winning innings of 65 runs in a game against the Melbourne Stars at Manuka Oval.

"I'd decided before the match that I was going to retire. It's got to come to an end at some point," Blackwell said in an official statement. "There have been many highlights, but what's been really cool [this season] is watching the next generation of Thunder players grabbing their opportunities. It's been very special to be a part of that - I'm really satisfied," she added.

The 36-year-old had played for Australia in 144 ODIs and 95 T20Is in which she amassed 3492 and 1314 runs respectively. "I've been really happy with [the role of] mentoring out in the middle. I had an opportunity against the Stars to bat with [16-year-old] Phoebe Litchfield and Saskia Horley," Blackwell said.

"It was good to talk to them about what the good options were to go to - and to help clarify in their minds what was on, and where to back themselves," she added. Blackwell will next feature in Thunder's game against Melbourne Renegades at St Kilda's Citi Power Centre in Melbourne on December 1. (ANI)

