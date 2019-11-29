International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-RFU appoint O'Shea as England's director of performance rugby

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:50 IST
Rugby-RFU appoint O'Shea as England's director of performance rugby
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Former Italy coach Conor O'Shea has been appointed as England's director of performance rugby and will take charge in the New Year, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday. The 49-year-old will look after the leadership, management and strategic direction of the professional game in England and will also work closely with men's head coach Eddie Jones.

The RFU also said https://www.englandrugby.com/news/article/nigel-melville-to-leave-rugby-football-union Nigel Melville would leave his role as director of professional rugby. Former Ireland international fullback O'Shea, who earned 35 caps between 1993-2000, resigned as head coach of Italy earlier this month and said he was thrilled to link up with the World Cup finalists.

"I'm privileged and honored, it's an incredible opportunity to join at a really exciting time for English rugby," O'Shea said in a statement on the RFU website. O'Shea was previously the director of rugby at Harlequins, guiding the side to the Challenge Cup in his first season (2010-11) and the Premiership title in 2012.

He worked at the RFU as director of regional academies between 2005 and 2008 before joining the English Institute of Sport as a national director for two years. "I've spent the last four years in Italy, six at Harlequins and before that 10 years at London Irish, so I feel I know the system pretty well," O'Shea added.

"There is an exciting vision at the RFU. It's not just about winning tomorrow, but also about sustaining success and winning long into the future. "We can look forward to rejuvenating and re-energizing the performance pathway to help, support and push England rugby on. As well as our relationships with all stakeholders, it's about women's rugby, Sevens, referees and coach development."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

PDP MP demands loan waiver for J-K farmers

Peoples Democratic Party PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway on Friday requested the central government to waive off the loan of Jammu and Kashmir farmers while asserting that unseasonal rain and snowfall in the region has led to crop loss. The farmer...

RIICO official caught red-handed while taking bribe: ACB

A regional manager of the Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation RIICO was arrested on Friday while taking a bribe of Rs 13,000 in states Barmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said. Accused RIICO offic...

Elizabeth I revealed as the translator of Tacitus into English

Elizabeth I, one of Englands best-loved monarchs, has been revealed to be the translator behind an English version of an ancient text by Tacitus who described the high politics, treachery and debauchery of the Roman elite. A 16th Century tr...

Complete transparency in recruitment of people with disabilities: Railway Ministry

The Railway Ministry has clarified that recruitment process for Disabled persons Divyangjan is not only transparent and fair but also in accordance with statutory provisions and the law of the land. The statement came in the backdrop of Div...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019